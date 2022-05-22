YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. “Jim” Palocyi, Sr., 81, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus.

Frank was born September 26, 1940, in Youngstown, the son of Frank Earl and Gladys Pomeroy Palocyi.

He was a veteran of the Army National Guard and retired from P&LE Railroad.

Frank had a passion for watching Ohio sports teams. He also enjoyed playing video games, watching movies and TV.

In his heyday he played for several valley softball teams and bowling leagues. He was known by many as “Jim.”

Frank leaves his loving wife, the former Anita Pangio, whom he married May 9, 1964 at Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

They went on to have four children, Frank (Beth) Palocyi of Boardman, Mary (Todd) Schweinsberg of Boardman, Steve (Julie) Palocyi of Austintown, and Tina (James) Prestas of Boardman; five grandchildren, Allie (Steve) Drogowski, Erica, Jessica, Josh and Maddie; and one great-granddaughter, Eliana. He also leaves behind two sisters, Linda Slifka of Boardman and Janet (Ralph) Durbin of McDonald and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Frank was preceded in death by two brothers Robert and David Palocyi.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23 at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A Mass of the Repose of the Soul will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio, Jr. as officiant.

