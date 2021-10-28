Frank E. “Sonny” Boros, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank E. Boros passed away peacefully at his home in Canfield, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, just before his 90th Birthday.

Frank was born on November 1, 1931, the eldest son of Frank and Helen (Schrom) Boros.

Frank, known to family as “Sonny,” attended South High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Allied Occupation of Germany following World War II under the command of General Dwight D. Eisenhower.

After his honorable discharge, Frank worked as a carpenter before beginning a career at General Motors Lordstown when it first opened in 1969 that would last decades until his retirement as a UAW Committeeman in 1993.

A licensed pilot, Frank owned planes throughout his life and enjoyed flying his family and friends all over from air shows in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to vacations in the Bahamas.

Frank enjoyed a sunny retirement in Cape Coral, Florida, where he lived for 18 years and enjoyed his sailboat on the intercoastal of the Gulf of Mexico.

Frank returned to Ohio in 2012 and spent his later years as an avid jazz listener and reader, lover of red wine and Makers Mark and close follower of current events, never missing an episode of Meet the Press on Sundays.

Frank was a Brother Mason of the Argus Lodge 545 of Canfield, Ohio and member of the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association.

Frank is survived by his four children, Linda Beshara of Boardman, Glenn (Patte) Boros of Canfield, Lori (Dan) Bortmas of Austintown and Jeffery (Renata) Boros of New York and Czech Republic. Frank will miss his beloved grandchildren, who affectionally knew him as Bobo and Grandpa Snoopy for his love of the Peanuts series and the Flying Ace, Philip E. Beshara, Esq. of Washington, D.C., Isabella and Valentina Boros who live in Pardubice, Czech Republic, where Frank traveled to visit and Danny Bortmas of Austintown; Frank is also survived by his two younger brothers, Bill (Grace) of Austintown and Terry (Jan) of Canton, Georgia.

There will be no calling hours and the family asks those who would like to honor Frank to consider a memorial contribution in his name to Friends of Fido in recognition of his love for all animals (PO Box 2963, Youngstown, Ohio, 44511 or https://www.friendsoffidomahoning.org/donate).

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

