Frank D’Andrea, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank D’Andrea, 69, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Frank was born July 1, 1951, in Bugnara, Italy, the son of Aldo and Lola DiTommaso D’Andrea and immigrated to the United States November of 1959.

Frank courageously served his county in the United States Army.

He then went on to work at General Motors, Lordstown, retiring after 30 years.

Frank was a wonderful husband, father, papa, uncle, brother, friend and neighbor. He was strong, kind, warm, humble, funny, beautiful, giving and was the rock of the family. Frank cherished his beautiful wife, the former Lynda Dennis, giving her the world, always taking care of his “little bear.”

They recently moved back to the area in early July 2020, after residing for 12 years in Ormond Beach, Florida. Frank and Lyn enjoyed retirement to the fullest. They traveled to many beautiful destinations throughout the years. Frank had a passion for creating beautiful landscaping and truly enjoyed the outdoors.

He also loved making homemade wine, sausage, hot peppers, prosciutto, homemade sauce and his specialty, polenta.

Frank will always be remembered lovingly by his wife; three daughters, Diane (Todd) Linebaugh of Mineral Ridge, Barb (Rich) Venturella of New Middletown and Roberta Tuchek of McDonald; six grandchildren, Rachel (Alex Applegate) Linebaugh, Danny Linebaugh, Hannah and Gracie Venturella and Timmy and Taylor Tuchek; brother, Patrick (Grace) D’Andrea of Poland; sister, Irene (Danny) Tufaro of Poland and nephew and godson, Christopher D’Andrea of Kent, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The love and joy papa brought to our family and to anyone who met him was undeniable. He was naturally funny and brought happiness and laughter to anyone who met him. His daughters and grandchildren absolutely adored him and will miss their papa forever.

Friends may call from 8:30 – 10:15 a.m., on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the D’Andrea Family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Holy Family Parish.

Entombment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery where full Military Honors for Frank’s dedicated service to our country will be provided by the great men of V.F.W. Post 9571 of Ellsworth.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank D’Andrea, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 26, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m., 5:21 p.m. and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV, 5:17 a.m., 12:22 p.m. and 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 7:10 a.m., 8:39 a.m. and 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 6:35 p.m., 7:27 p.m. and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: