Frank Anthony Yannucci, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Anthony Yannucci, 85, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a short illness.



Frank was born on July 11, 1934, to the late Guido and Domenica Yannucci in Youngstown.



He graduated from East High School and although he lived most of his life on the west side of Youngstown, he was proud of his east side roots. Frank was a founding member of the Fruit Street Reunion, a group of neighborhood friends who celebrated their lifelong bonds with regular social activities.



Frank was a detective for the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department and served on the Drug Task Force. He later joined the YSU police department and took great pride in mentoring young officers. He retired as a Lieutenant in 1997 but Frank loved his work and couldn’t stay retired. He returned to work at the department in 2000 and continued working there until his final retirement 2017.



Frank was co-owner of the Talk of the Town bar and restaurant in Youngstown’s Uptown district from 1976 – 1982. With Frank behind the bar and his late sister, Mary Jane, in the kitchen, the Talk was an Uptown hot spot that was usually packed with Frank’s friends and loyal customers.



After his retirement, Frank began attending St. John’s Episcopal Church with his wife, Dolores. He loved St John’s and attended services regularly.



Frank was an enthusiastic and lifelong student of history and took particular interest in the Civil War. He was a founding member of the Cleveland Civil War Historians Group and he visited many Civil War battlefields and historical sites. He loved Cleveland Indians baseball and tailgating before YSU games.



Most of all, Frank cherished time spent with his loved ones. He especially enjoyed holidays and his annual summer vacation on Lake Erie, a tradition he shared with a group of family and friends for over 25 years. Frank was a devoted pet owner and he doted on his beloved cat Maggie, who passed earlier this year.



Frank is survived by his son, Joe DeNiro (Geralyn) of Canfield; daughters, Roxanne DeNiro (Marty) of Austintown, Lori Yannucci of Cleveland Heights and Heidi (Tony) Perry of Youngstown; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many extended family members, including the Batista clan, of which he was an honorary member.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Dolores and his siblings Anne, Rose, Mary Jane, Jean and Paul.



Family and friends may call on Friday, June 19 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Yannucci Family.



The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 at St. John Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Avenue in Youngstown with the Rev. Gayle Catinella officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Frank’s name to St. John Episcopal Church or West Side Cats, 4305 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Frank's name to St. John Episcopal Church or West Side Cats, 4305 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 17, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.