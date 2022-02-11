BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank A. Lordi, Jr., 42, passed away Monday evening, February 7, 2022.

He was born April 27, 1979 in Youngstown, the son of Frank A. and Marilyn (DeMatteo) Lordi.

Frank worked for the Mahoning County Sanitary Engineers.

He was a member of Upper Room Ministries, Austintown.

In his spare time, Frank enjoyed cooking and computer gaming with family and friends but his greatest joy was spending time with his children.

Frank will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, Crystal; his parents, Frank and Marilyn Lordi; three children, Logan, Abigail and Trevor; brother, Joe Lordi; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and his church family.

Private services were held on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

