Francisco “Frank” Pagan, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be funeral services at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish/Sta. Rosa de Lima Church, for Francisco Pagan, 90, who passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family early Friday morning, October 11, 2019.

Frank was born November 2, 1928 in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico and came to Youngstown in 1951.

He worked 29 years as a track inspector for Youngstown Sheet and Tube, retiring in 1981.

He was a member of Sta. Rosa de Lima Church where he served as a dedicated sacristan for over 60 years. He was recognized as a faithful member with the Association of Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica since 1993.

Frank enjoyed gardening, following the Tribe and dancing.

His wife, the former Antonia Arroyo, whom he married July 17, 1958, passed away October 6, 2011. Frank will always be remembered lovingly by his two daughters, Joanne (Danny) Donaldson and Amy (Phillip) Summitt; two sons, Ronnie (Iris) Pagan and Alvin Pagan; five grandchildren, Yvette, Nicholas, Dana, Sammie and Marcela; one great-grandchild, Connor and a brother, Rafael.

Besides his wife and parents, Frank is preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.

Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15 at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman when a prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m.

