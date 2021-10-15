Francis Anzelmo, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis Anzelmo, 83, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 13, 2021.

Francis was born June 5, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of Anthony and Josephine (Lonardo) Anzelmo.

Francis was a machinist.

He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves during the Korean Conflict.



He was a graduate of Boardman High School.

Francis was a member of St. Dominic Church where he served as an usher and was a past Grand Knight with their Knights of Columbus Chapter. He also was a District Marshall with the Ohio District One Knights of Columbus.

His wife, the former Gloria Early, whom he married in 1971, passed away in 2014.

Francis is survived by his children, Greg DeMatteo, Francine (Edward) Tabaka, Michael Anzelmo, Paul Anzelmo, Ann Marie (William) Chase and Joelle (William) Hatala; stepchildren, Lisa Clark and James Douglas (Carlyn) Crowl; eight grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, James and Linda Anzelmo; his aunt, Antoinette Lonardo; three nephews and a niece.

Besides his wife and parents, Francis was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Anzelmo.

Friends may call on Sunday, October 17, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

There will be a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, October 18, 2021, at St. Dominic Church in Youngstown. Family and friends may call 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at the church prior to Mass.

