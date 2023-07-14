NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances V. Ambrosini, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 14, 2023.



She was born September 9, 1940, in Youngstown, the daughter of Albert and Sophia Scerbak Guerrieri.

Frances was a 1958 graduate of East High School.

She worked as a secretary for various companies including, St. Elizabeth Hospital in the business office, Kuczek and Associates Inc. and Ambrosini Trucking Company but her greatest joy was being a homemaker.



Frances was of the Catholic faith.

She was highly active in St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Fundraising, a charity near and dear to her heart.



She leaves to treasure her memory, seven children, Christine (John) Pearson of Boardman, Richard A. Ambrosini of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, David M. (Donna) Ambrosini of Heath, Ohio, Timothy N. Ambrosini of Randalman, North Carolina, Daniel C. (Patricia) Ambrosini of Boardman, Anthony J. Ambrosini of Poland and Phillip J. Ambrosini (Jackie Herman) of Austintown; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a brother, Robert (Joannie) Guerrieri of Girard.



Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard F. Ambrosini; daughter, Francine Marie; two grandsons, Timothy Valley and Timothy Ambrosini; two brothers, Ronald and Albert Guerrieri, Jr. and two sisters, Catherine Sandy and Susan Guerrieri.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by a 12:00 p.m. funeral service, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Masternick Memorial for the kind and compassionate care shown to Frances.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

