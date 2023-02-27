POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances M. Carcelli, 100, passed away at Hampton Woods in Poland, on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Frances was born April 16, 1922 in Lowellville, the daughter of Phillip and Catherine Alfano.

A Lowellville High School graduate, Frances married Carmine Carcelli in February of 1941.

She worked at South Side Hospital for many years and retired in 1979.

She enjoyed spending time with family and cooking her favorite Italian dishes for the holidays.

She will be missed by her son, Carmen (Ann)Carcelli; daughter, Lois Jean Carcelli; grandchildren, Carmen (Erika) Carcelli and Carolyn (Joseph) Conroy, great-grandchildren, Carly Carcelli, Amanda (Jonathon) James, Jared Carcelli, Grace Conroy and Luke Conroy and a great-great-granddaughter, Nora James.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Carmine in 1979; two sisters, Rose Pitzulo and Josephine Donatelli and a brother, William Alfano.

Per Frances’s wishes, private services were held at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

