Frances “Bena” Bowell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances “Bena” Bowell, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 3, 2021.

She was born January 6, 1931 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Samuel J. and Frances C. Neff Orr.

Frances was a 1949 graduate of Chaney High School and worked for Carrocce Trucking and managed bus trips to various locations.

She was an avid bingo player and helped at various churches with bingo. Bena enjoyed having family over for Sunday dinners with some of her specialties being spaghetti and meatballs, homemade pizza, Texas sheet cake and lemon meringue pies. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with each one having a special place in her heart.

She was a member of St. Christine Church and their choir for over 50 years.

Bena will always be remembered lovingly by six children, Andrew J. (Marcy) Bowell, Dianne (Mark) Vrable, Frances (Dan) Stoll, Duane Bowell, Marcie Bowell and Michael Bowell; 22 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Bobeck of Chatham, New Jersey and best friend, Angeline Montmore.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Bowell who passed away March 7, 2004; three sisters, Naomi Stevens, Dorothy Frazzin and Helen Orr; brother, Robert Orr and daughter-in-law, Donna Bowell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Christine Church in Youngstown. There are no calling hours.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask at church.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at The Assumption Village and Hospice of the Valley for the kind and compassionate care shown to Bena.

Arrangements are being handled by Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home.

