Florence Lucille Yannitti, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence Lucille Yannitti, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Florence was born Dec. 12, 1928 in Youngstown, the daughter of Ciro and Albina (Savastano) Campati.

She graduated from South High School in 1949 and was employed at G.M. McKelvey’s and Higbee’s as office staff.

Her husband Donald B. Yannitti whom she married Sept. 6, 1958, passed away April 18, 2007.

Florence was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica.

In her spare time, she enjoyed dancing with her sister and friends, and sewing, but most of all she loved being a homemaker. She was an excellent baker and was especially known for her apple pies.

Florence will always be remembered by her brother, Joseph Campati of Canfield; niece, Patricia Sveth of Youngstown; brother-in-law, Mike Yannitti of Columbus; sister-in-law and dear friend, Edith “Jane” Yannetti; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony and Louis Campati and two sisters, Jessie Sveth, and infant, Mary Jose.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio Jr. officiating.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Inn at Christine Valley for the kind, compassionate and loving care shown to Florence. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions be made in Florence’s name to the Y.M.C.A., 17 N. Champion Street, Youngstown 44503.

Arrangements are being handled by the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Florence’s family.

