Florence D. Pearl, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence D. Pearl, 99, departed this life on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Florence was born March 6, 1922, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Morris and Ruth Litman.

Shortly after graduating from the Rayen High School, Florence served her country in the military during World War II.

After she married, she worked as co-owner of Economy Vacuum Company in Youngstown. She also worked at General Electric Lamp Plant in Warren.

After retirement and spending some time living in Florida, she started attending Nutrition in Boardman and enjoying many outings with the Red Hats.

Florence leaves to mourn her passing, two children, Dennis (Bonnie) Pearl and daughter, Beverly (John) DePuy, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pearl.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at Woodlands Assisted Living, especially Greg, Jamie, Lynn and Kim for the kind and compassionate care shown to Florence.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Florence’s family.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Florence Pearl, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.