YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felix Sanchez, 79, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, November 8, 2023.

Felix was born January 18, 1944, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, the son of Bernardo Sanchez and Josefa Perez.

He worked for Kessler Products and he also did lawn care. He liked to garden and enjoyed being outdoors.

Felix is survived by three children, Yolanda, Melissa, and Jason; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Julio Perez.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service on Monday, November 13, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

