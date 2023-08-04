BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erma R. Tarantino, 94, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 2, 2023 with her loving family by her side.

Erma was born February 7, 1929, in Campbell, the daughter of Raphael and Assunta (Tirabassi) Sinesio.

Erma was a 1946 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She worked for McKelvey’s Department Store and for 21 years as a head front desk associate at Eye Care Associates.

She was a member of St. Dominic Church.

Erma was passionate for reading, enjoyed exercising and loved to cook for her family.

Her husband, Frank A. Tarantino, whom she married September 2, 1950, passed away March 27, 2014.

Erma will always be remembered lovingly by her two daughters, Janice (Alan) Woolley and Gina (George) Colaneri; five grandchildren, Alan F. (Amy) Woolley, Jennifer (Richard) Romeo), Michael Finkler, Shaun (Szasha) Rochow and Tony (Pam) Colaneri; nine great-grandchildren, Gina and Vito Romeo, Noah, Gabriel, and Liam Finkler, Brooks and Frankie Woolley and Anna and Grace Colaneri and nephews, Roy, Mark and Ken Cherol and their families.

Besides her husband and parents, Erma was preceded in death by her beloved granddaughter, Andrea Finkler; grandson, Tommy Colaneri; brother, Val Sinesio and two sisters, Mary Sinesio and Clara Cherol.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023 at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue in Youngstown, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers of Southern Care Hospice, and to Dr. Thomas Traikoff and his staff for the kind and compassionate care shown to Erma and her family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Brothers Funeral Home 4442 Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air August 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.