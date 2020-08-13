Eric D. Porter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric D. Porter, 48, entered eternal life Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Eric was born November 8, 1971 in Warren, son of the late Wade and Carol Jean Davies Porter.

He was of the Methodist Faith.

He attended Niles City Schools.

Eric was employed by the Ohio Turnpike as a janitor and worked for Sandy’s Autobody Shop detailing cars for several years.

Eric enjoyed fixing cars for his friends, fishing, detailing cars, collecting match box cars and putting model cars together. He especially enjoyed Friday movie nights with his son and sidekick, Ryan. He also loved to enter his historic car, a 1985 Monte Carlo into car shows with Ryan.

Eric will always be remembered by his wife Margaret Ann Porter; son, Ryan Eric Porter of Youngstown; sister, Shelly (William) Clay of Youngstown; two brothers, Allen and Durand Porter, of Niles; mother- in-law, Carol Reedy; sister-in-law, Kim Morrison of Boardman; brother-in-law, Scott Morrison of Youngstown; many nieces and nephews and his best friends, Dave, Mike and Bill.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Lori Porter; father- in-law, Jerry Morrison; brother-in-law, Mark Morrison and best friend and dog, Maggie.

Private services were held.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman for the kind and compassionate care shown to Eric.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 14, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

