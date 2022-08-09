BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Enrique F. Ayala, 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Enrique was born September 1, 1949, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, the son of Manuel F. and Alexandria DeJesus Ayala.

Enrique will be remembered lovingly by his sister, Crucita Maisonet of Youngstown, and loving nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Enrique was preceded in death by four sisters, Juanita Flores, Maria Magdalene Flores, Carmen Iris Flores, and Lydia DeJesus and a brother, Jose Manuel Flores.

Private graveside services were held for the family.

