CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Emma Laboy, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 17, 2023.



Emma was born on July 28, 1928 in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Jesus Cruz and Ana Perez.



Emma was a homemaker and had her hands full raising her eight children. She did a fantastic job, for which we are all grateful.



She enjoyed going to the casino whenever possible and sometimes could be found enjoying a cold beer.

Emma is survived by two daughters, Ana (Joe) Rodriguez, and Sonia Laboy; five sons, Ernest (Carmen) Laboy, Nelson Laboy, Richard (Irene) Laboy, Edgar Laboy, and Michael (Evelyn) Laboy; sister, Gloria Sandoval; 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Manuel Laboy; son, Elliot Laboy; sister, Lydia Cruz; and four brothers, Jose Antonio, Enrique, Benjamin and Hector Cruz.



The family will receive friends and relatives from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, followed by a 12:00 p.m. funeral service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.



The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at Masternick Memorial for the kind and compassionate care shown to Emma.



“Mom, we are going to miss you just as much as we loved you. May you rest in peace dear Mother.”



