Ellery A. Thorne, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellery A. Thorne, 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Ellery was born July 23, 1946, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of Ellery A., Sr. and Lula May (Lasure) Thorne.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard.

Ellery worked for A.P. O’Horo for 33 years.

He was a member of the American Legion Lake Milton Post 747.

In his spare time, he enjoyed camping at Western Reserve Park and his Sunday family dinners.

Ellery will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Paulette Kimmel, whom he married August 26, 1967; three sons, Allen, Tod and Chad (Stephanie) Thorne; four grandchildren, Alexis, Paige, Tori and Aidan; great-grandson, Levi; sister, Carolyn Reid; many loving nieces and nephews of the Kimmel and Reid Families and a beloved father figure to many friends and family.

Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, at the funeral home, with Reverend Michael Swierz, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request monetary donations to be made in Ellery’s name to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Ellery’s family.

To send flowers in memory of Ellery A. Thorne, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.