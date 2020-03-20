Ellen Jane (McGarry) DeCarlo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen Jane (McGarry) DeCarlo, 87, of Youngstown, Ohio and Fort Myers, Florida, passed away in her sleep on Sunday, March 15, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

She was the youngest of nine children born on August 3, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late James P. and Anna (Shehy) McGarry.

Ellen graduated from Ursuline High School in 1950.

She married the late Raymond A. DeCarlo on November 25, 1950 during “the big snow” at Immaculate Conception Church. They were married for 53 years until his death in 2003.

They lived on Youngstown’s east side until 1961 when they built a house on the edge of Poland Village where she enjoyed hosting gatherings with family and friends.

She loved playing cards, having parties and singing along to songs and hymns at the family piano. The DeCarlo house on Sheridan Road was the center of activities for the neighborhood children in the 60s and 70s. And in the 80s it was where her family gathered every Sunday for spaghetti dinner. Everyone was always welcome in the DeCarlo house and Ellen didn’t let anyone leave her domain hungry. As the youngest of nine, Ellen always wanted to have a big family of her own and she did; Ellen and Ray had seven children. The DeCarlos loved to travel and Ellen was proud of all the trips they were able to take their children over the years. She would often reminisce about those trips, camping in a converted school bus, then a motor home and after Ray retired, in a hi-low trailer. Ellen also served as a chaperone for a Girl Scout group on a tour of Europe in 1979 and later loved to relate events of the trip. Ellen was an avid seamstress and enjoyed making clothes for her children, including leisure suits she made for her sons, she also made curtains and quilts. In 1975 and 1976 she made uniforms for the flag line of the Poland High School band. She also loved to crochet, anything from hats to afghans and almost always had some project she was working on.

Ellen and Ray retired and became snowbirds in the 1990s. After his death, Ellen purchased a house in Fort Myers, Florida and lived there during Ohio winters. She loved living in Florida, going to bingo halls and casinos, making friends with her fellow snowbirds and watching the swaying leaves of the bamboo outside her front windows.

Ellen is survived by her seven children, Raymond J. of Youngstown, Edward (Caryn) of Carson City, Nevada, Jerome (Judy) of Kawkawlin, Michigan, Anna (Bernie) Leko of Struthers, Sister Nora of the Oblate Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus of Hubbard, Daniel (Carla) of Struthers and David (Brooke) of Fort Myers, Florida. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She will be remembered for her fierce love, her stubborn nature and her pizzelles. She will be missed.

A private funeral liturgy will be celebrated for the immediate family.

A public funeral Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date to be held at St. Angela Merici Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Ellen’s family.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St. Angela Merici Food Program, 397 S. Jackson Street, Youngstown, OH 44506.

