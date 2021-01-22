Elizabeth T. Ellis, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth T. Ellis was called to her eternal rest Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Born January 12, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio, Elizabeth was the daughter of Charles and Annie (Ziter) Abraham.

Elizabeth was a lifelong member of St. Maron Church in Youngstown and she devoted her life to volunteering for both St. Maron and the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon in North Jackson, Ohio, using her time and many talents for their benefit and in thanks for her many blessings. At the Shrine, she worked tirelessly for many years as a team captain of the 25 Club and at the annual Assumption Pilgrimage held every August.

Elizabeth’s greatest joy came from being a mother and grandmother and she manifested this joy in the form of cooking copious amounts of food for anyone who had the pleasure of entering her home. No one ever left Elizabeth’s table hungry. In addition to cooking and entertaining, she loved to play cards and watch Hallmark movies (especially those starring Paul Greene).

If she wasn’t home, whipping up something in the kitchen, she could often be found at bingo or at the casino playing the Sizzling Sevens slot machine.

She married her husband, George G. Ellis, Sr., September 25, 1955 and they spent 52 joyful years together until his death on January 19, 2008.

Elizabeth is also preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Annie Abraham; three infant brothers, Joseph, Anthony and John and her siblings, Thomas (Catherine) Abraham, Mary (Phil) Detec, Cecilia (Roy) Hull, Helen (Bill) Toth and Susan (Nazih) Saker.

She leaves her five children to celebrate her memory, Dr. George Ellis, Jr., Barbara (Albert) Dohar, Lorraine Ellis (with whom she made her home) all of Youngstown, Dr. Cecilia Ellis (Michael) Santucci of Akron and Michael (Susan) Ellis of Youngstown. She also leaves 13 grandchildren, Marie-Elizabeth and John (Jessy) Dohar, Dr. Amanda, Dr. Ariana, George III, Emily and Gianna Ellis, Dr. Elizabeth, Michael, Joseph and Anna Marie Santucci and Michael and Samantha Ellis. She also leaves a large, extended family of loved ones whom she cherished.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maron Church for Elizabeth.

She was laid to rest next to her husband, George, at Calvary Cemetery.

Elizabeth’s family would like to thank Shayla, whose friendship and care for Elizabeth over the past several months was appreciated beyond words. A debt of gratitude is owed to Danielle and Henrietta on St. Elizabeth’s sixth floor, who held Elizabeth’s hand and provided kindness and comfort to her when family wasn’t permitted to visit.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current outbreak are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

