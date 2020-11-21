Elizabeth “Betty” Vivo Campbell, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be funeral services at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Borromeo Church, both in Boardman, for Elizabeth Vivo Campbell, 75.

Betty passed away peacefully at her home early Friday morning, November 20, 2020 surrounded by her four children, following a nearly two year battle with stage 4 gastric cancer.

Betty was born April 24, 1945 in Youngstown, the daughter of Steve and Helen (Tomocik) Vivo.

She was a 1963 graduate of Ursuline High School and worked at General Electric before raising her family. She then went to work in daycare and the Belleria in Hubbard.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren’s sporting events and various school activities, cooking and her monthly dinners with cousins and friends. Betty will be remembered for her sense of humor, kindness, thoughtfulness and generosity.

Betty will always be remembered lovingly by her four children, Jim (Lori) Campbell of Boardman, Andrea (Betty’s Favorite) Campbell of Poland, Colleen (Cory) Gregorino of North Lima and Patrick (Alana) Campbell of Boardman; grandchildren, J, Peyton, Brooke and Grady Campbell, Giada and Cooper Gregorino and Cora and Lola Campbell; brothers, Steve Vivo of Canfield and Jim (Nancy) Vivo of New Middletown; loving nieces and nephews and her dog, Henry.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

