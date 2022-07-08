YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Jean (Como) Babieh, 69, of Youngstown, passed away suddenly at home on the evening of Monday, July 4, 2022 after enjoying the holiday weekend with her family.

Betty was born September 20, 1952, the daughter of Jerry Raymond and Louise Maria (Bondi) Como, Sr.

She was a lifelong resident of Youngstown, Ohio and graduated with honors in 1970 from East High School.

She had several occupations over the years but considered raising her three sons the most fulfilling.

She was a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception, now St. Angela Merici.

Betty was passionate about animals and could never turn away a hungry stray. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, writing poetry and silly songs and singing and laughing with her family. She especially loved spending time with and spoiling her only grandson, Adam.



Betty will always be remembered by her family and friends as being a big-hearted, extremely giving person. She was always ready with open arms and embracing hug. She never met a stranger!



She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two sons, Nabil ”Billy” (Jessica) Judeh of Cortland, Ohio and Jerry (Gretchyn) Judeh of Vienna; grandson, Adam Judeh of Cortland; sister, Marilyn Como of Girard; aunt, Antionette Marotti of Girard; nieces, Emily Sciortino and Angela Sciortino, both of Warren, Michigan; brother-in-law, Joe Sciortino of Warren, Michigan; grand-niece, Ella Jackson of Warren, Michigan; honorary son, Nick (Rebecca) AbdelDayem of Austintown and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. “Miss Betty” as she was known to the neighborhood also leaves behind all of her East Side Family.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Judeh; brother, Jerry Como, Jr.; brother, David Como and sister, Joan (Como) Sciortino.



Betty’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Rich Johnson, Herb Tinsley and the congregation of Temple Emmanuel. She was, as we are, grateful for the friendship extended to her.



Calling hours will be held from Noon – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 S. Jackson Street, Youngstown, OH 44506.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty’s honor to Animal Charity Humane Society www.animalcharityofohio.org or Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center www.mercy.com.



