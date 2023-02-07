VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. Ortz, 67, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023.



Elizabeth was born April 5, 1955 in Warren, the daughter of Kenneth and Ann Harmon Davern.



She was a 1973 graduate of The Rayen School.

Elizabeth was a homemaker and was a STNA at Liberty Arms.



She was a member of St. Edward Church.



Elizabeth will always be remembered lovingly by her husband of 44 years, Richard Ortz of Youngstown; two children, Sean Ortz of Cape Coral, Florida and Lindsay Thomas of Kent; two sisters, Karen Brown of Cortland and Mary Kay Khoury of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and five grandchildren, Bella Clementi, Ricky and Sophia Ortz and Payton and Quinton Thomas.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, followed by a 7:00 p.m. memorial service, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.