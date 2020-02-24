Elizabeth A. “Betty” Dickey, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. “Betty” Dickey, 80, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020.

Betty was born May 15, 1939, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Albert and Minnie (David) James.

She was a homemaker, as well as, an Avon Representative.

She loved listening to Johnny Mathis, but her greatest joy was raising her children.

Betty was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Betty will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, Charles Dickey, whom she married January 5, 1960; three children, Charles (Debbie Brownlee) Dickey, Tom (Janice Wilson) Dickey and Cheryl (Hank DeVictor) Martin; granddaughter, Carissa Martin and brother, Bill James.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the funeral home.

