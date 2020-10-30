Elena M. DeGeorge, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elena M. DeGeorge passed away Wednesday, October 28.

Elena was born on November 15, 1941 to Frank (Joe Blow) and Connie (Marchese) DeGeorge. She grew up a happy child. However, her first set back occurred at two years old when she was diagnosed with Infantile Paralysis, Polio.

She was a graduate of East High School, class of 1959.

She loved to travel in the States and abroad.

Elena retired after 40 years of service from American Paper Postal Church as an assistant computer operator.

She was a member of Saint Charles Borromeo Parish.

Elena was very family-oriented. Her life revolved around making those around her happy, especially her numerous nieces and nephews. She was proudly referred to by most as Aunt Elena.

She is survived by her brothers, Francis DeGeorge (Melody), James DeGeorge (Angel) and Robert DeGeorge and brother-in-law, Michael Decker.

Elena was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Patricia (Richard) Jones and Carolyn DeGeorge-Decker and her sister-in-law, Margaret DeGeorge.

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the DeGeorge Family.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 1, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

