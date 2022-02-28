YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor A. Pershing, nee Tiberio, 91 of Cleveland Heights, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Eleanor was born July 21, 1930, in Youngstown. She grew up in the Brier Hill neighborhood surrounded by a large, loving extended Italian family.

After graduating from Rayen High School, Eleanor attended Westminster College to study piano performance. She joined Sigma Kappa Sorority and was a lifelong member of the Youngstown Alumnae Panhellenic Association.

She briefly taught piano in the Youngstown area prior to her marriage to John Pershing on January 29, 1955. They adopted their only daughter, Lenore, in 1960.

Eleanor was an avid volunteer for many organizations including the Opera Western Reserve, The Mahoning County Historical Society, the Monday Book Review Club, and the Boardman PTA, in which she held many offices, including president. She helped originate and organize the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra’s concerts for school children. She was often the one directing the school busses with a giant whistle.

Professionally, Eleanor was the Director of The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Mahoning County. She then served as the Executive Director of The Mahoning County Medical Society until her retirement.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Pershing; her mother and father, Michael and Lena Tiberio; her brother, Dr. Frank Tiberio; her sister-in-law, June Tiberio and her beloved niece, Nancy Tiberio.

She will live on in the memories of her daughter and son-in-law, Lenore Pershing and Jim Streff; her beloved grandchildren, Katie and Alex Streff and her nieces and nephews, Michael and Angela Tiberio, Lea and Charles Shemet, Nancy Shemet, Charlie Shemet and Henry Shemet.

Eleanor’s family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Rose Senior Living Beachwood, Cleveland Clinic Palliative Care and Cleveland Clinic Hospice for their dedicated and loving attention to Eleanor.

Calling hours will be held from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Youngstown on Thursday, March 3, 2022, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Contributions may be made in memory of Eleanor to the Eleanor Pershing Dana School of Music Scholarship at Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

