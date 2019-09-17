Eleanor A. Booher, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor A. Booher, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019.

Eleanor was born February 25, 1930 in Youngstown, the daughter of George and Josephine (Kerkauff) Blissenbaugh.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School and attended Youngstown College.

Eleanor worked for 35 years at U.S. Steel and was also a clerk at Strouss.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church and a member of St. Matthias Quilters.

She was active in many charities including Easter Seals and Angels for Animals.

Her husband, James “Hank” Booher passed away March 25, 1991.

Eleanor will be remembered lovingly by her son, Allyn Booher of Boardman; two grandsons, A.J. and Ryan Booher and great-granddaughter, Leah.

Eleanor was a second mother to many, especially Ron Davis and Michael Sause.

Besides her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lou.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m on Thursday, September 19 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by a 4:00 p.m. funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Eleanor’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Eleanor’s family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 18 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.