YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Rose, 76, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023 with her son by her side.

Elaine was born December 10, 1946, in Youngstown, the daughter of Nicholas Perry and Lois Stark Milliron.

She was a homemaker. Her claim to fame was meeting Elvis Presley in downtown Youngstown when she was seven years old.

Her husband, Bert “Joe” Rose, whom she married July 11, 1964, passed away September 28, 2020.

She will always be remembered lovingly by her son, Jeffrey Rose.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by prayers at 11:00 a.m.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories to send condolences to Elaine's family.

