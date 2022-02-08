YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Gonzalez, 52, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Elaine was born February 2, 1969, in Youngstown, the daughter of Miguel and Hartsena (Watson) Gonzalez.

She was a 1987 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and an Army Veteran.

In her personal life, she loved animals, being with her friends, traveling and cherished time spent with her children and grandchild. Her favorite hobby was planting flowers in her garden and watching them blossom into something beautiful because of her touch. She was an adventurous, bubbly, people person–full of life and love. She had an infectious warm smile and a kind caring heart.

Elaine will always be remembered lovingly by her children, Myressa, Benedict “Chance” and Gianna Santana; a granddaughter, Liliana Santana; sister, Juanita Gonzalez and four brothers Mike (Judy), Frank, Milton and Robert Gonzalez and also her partner, John May.

Besides her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Gonzalez and her children’s father, Benedict “Benji” Santana.

She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her and by those whose lives she touched.

Family will receive friends from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elaine Gonzalez, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.