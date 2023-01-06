YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine C. Lopresta, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Elaine was born on June 6, 1941 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Anthony and Catherine Pagley DeCarlo.

She graduated from East High School in 1959 and was a homemaker.

Elaine was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church.

Elaine enjoyed many years spent at her winter home on Hutchinson Island, Florida. She loved following her grandchildren in their many activities and sports and was always so proud of them. Elaine loved cooking, spending time with family and sharing the holidays with them. She also enjoyed her monthly “cousins club”, playing cards and was known to be an avid shopper.

Elaine will always be remembered lovingly by her husband of 62 years, Thomas Lopresta; four children, Kathy Sylvester (Joseph) of Boardman, Kim Lopresta of North Lima, Chrissy Lopresta of Poland and Thomas A. Lopresta (Kelly) of Campbell and five grandchildren, Joey Sylvester (Gabby) of Canfield, Krysta Sylvester of Naples, Florida, Michael Morris, Jr. of Boardman and Anthony and Isabella Lonsway of North Lima.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Corrine Liberato.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023 at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown with Rev. Kevin Peters as celebrant. Everyone is asked to kindly meet directly at church for Mass.

The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Masternick Memorial and Hospice of the Valley for their loving and compassionate care.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 8 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.