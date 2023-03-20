YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin Bonilla, Sr., 65, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, March 17, 2023.

Edwin was born October 27, 1957, in Youngstown, to parents Pedro and Felicita Bonilla.

After completing his education at East High School, he graduated from Youngstown State University.

Edwin joined the military and served in the Panama Canal Zone for the duration of his tour of duty. After arriving home, he worked a number of jobs nearby until he fell ill and was rendered incapacitated. He previously belonged to the First Spanish Baptist Church since he was a little child, and he later frequented at Victory Christian Center.

Edwin was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. He loved playing instruments and listening to music. He enjoyed playing football, basketball, and softball the most. He was a member of a band that performed at various church and social events.

Edwin is survived by his children, Edwin, Jr., Aaron Michael, Rose Marie, Linaida Andrea; grandchildren, Edwin, Lilliana, Enrique, and Ezekiel; sisters, Nilsa and her husband Gary; Lucy; brothers, Luis and his wife Tracy, Peter, Hector and his wife Maggie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank everyone who prayed for Edwin, the Park Center for their medical and nursing care throughout his sickness, and Hospice of the Valley for helping provide for his needs.

