NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Wasacz, 81, of New Springfield, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Born November 9, 1940 in Youngstown, he was the son of the late Edward and Harriet Fedorek Wasacz.

Edward proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of the 1960s rock band, “The Executioners”, who released four 45s on the nationally distributed SWAN label. He was a member of “The Eddie Vallus Polka Band” who was recognized in the United States of America Congressional Record by the Honorable Tim Ryan to honor their harmonious and melodious career. The band’s success garnered them a Grammy Nomination, the Cleveland Polka Hall of Fame Trustee Award in 2003 and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

He was a diehard Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and Indians fan often watching games with Diann. Edward enjoyed boating and fishing for walleye on Lake Erie with his children and grandchildren.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Sears for 40 years.

Edward leaves to cherish his memory, three sons, Scott W. Wasacz, Bryon E. Wasacz and Trent A. Wasacz and three grandchildren, Cameron Wasacz, Jacob Wasacz and Kayla Kerr. He is also survived by nieces, Sharon L. (Clement) Psenicka, Lynette Demary and Deannleana (Craft) Mason.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Diann Wasacz, who passed away August 31, 2021 and a sister, Charlotte Demary.

A memorial service will held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Lake Park Cemetery Chapel where Edward’s dedicated service to our country will be provided by the great men of Ellsworth V.F.W. Post 9571.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.