Edward J. Butcher, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Butcher, 90, of New Middletown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Windsor House Estates Assisted Living in New Middletown where he resided since 2017.

Born on September 9, 1930 in Youngstown, the son of John and Katherine Hrosar Butcher.

He leaves three daughters, Katherine Paulin, Pamela Carroll (Tom) and Sheryl Snyder (Don III); four grandchildren, Ian and Beth Paulin and Kelly and Donny Snyder; two great-grandchildren, David Paulin and Grace Burchfield and sister, Anna Marie Bizub.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Agnes Roebuck and Dorothy Landis.

He worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 33 years as a boiler engineer until closing in 1983.

He served in the U.S. Army and obtained the rank of Corporal.

He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown.

He absolutely loved the game of football, was a devout Patriots fan and loved Tom Brady. He became a Tampa Bay Buccaneer fan (imagine that-we were so happy he got to see his Tom Brady win another Super Bowl). He loved to play pool in the evenings with his friends, scratch-offs, watch The History Channel and did the daily Vindicator crossword puzzle.

A Mass will be held in his memory at a later date.

He was laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Windsor Estates personnel and residents for their outstanding care and friendships. Also, thanks to Dr. Michael Malmer and staff for their excellent care and kindness for many years.

In lieu of gifts, take the time to do something kind or helpful for someone.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Edward J. Butcher, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.