Edward E. Onderko, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward E. Onderko, 88, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Edward was born September 8, 1931 in Youngstown, the son of Michael and Mildred (Myers) Onderko.

He retired from Youngstown Sheet and Tube in July of 1986. He also worked as a turn foreman at Campbell Works Open Heart, ten years as a manager for Aqua Ohio and five years as the head custodian at Boardman Schools.

Ed was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church and served as First Commander of the Boardman American Legion Post No. 565.

Edward faithfully and courageously served our country as a staff sergeant with the 11th Division of the U.S. Army Airborne Unit during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. Edward will be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Pauline R. Tavarozzi, whom he married September 3, 1960; daughter, Dr. Pamela Ann (Less) Wells; son, Anthony Onderko; five grandchildren, Nicholas and Anthony Onderko, Lily, Aiden and Dillon Wells and two sisters, Dorothy Onderko and Kathy Markovich.

Besides his parents, Ed was preceded in death by a sister, Gayle Onderko.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by a 10:00 a.m. memorial service to be celebrated by Deacon Paul Lisko. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Onderko family unless you are attending the service.

Contributions may be made in Edward’s name to Angels for Animals.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 17, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.