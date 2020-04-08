Edward A. “Coach” DiGregorio, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward A. DiGregorio, 93, passed away early Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Ed, the son of Eugene and Anna (Pavone) DiGregorio, was born September 30, 1926 in Youngstown.

After graduating from East High School, Ed or “Coach” as he was affectionately called by all who knew him, attended Mount Union College, earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Education and subsequently, Westminster College where he received his master’s.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and a long-time member of St. Charles Borromeo Church.



Coach believed in the importance and strength of family and will be lovingly remembered by the love of his life, his wife of 70 years, Edie (Garcia) DiGregorio and his four children, James (Maribeth) DiGregorio, Marilyn (Daniel) O’Bruba, Cheryl (Michael Larocca) Mohl and Karen (Douglas) Porter; seven grandchildren, Edward (Jessica) DiGregory, Nina (Jake) Braunsdorf, Daniel (Jessie) O’Bruba, Michael O’Bruba, Leah Mohl and Anthony and Adrienne Porter; two great-grandchildren, Anna and Kate DiGregory; sister, Gloria Latessa; brother, Arthur DiGregorio and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Coach was preceded in death by his son, Edward and granddaughter, Alyssa DiGregory.



Coach’s entire professional life was devoted to education and working with young people as a teacher, coach, administrator and mentor. He began his teaching and coaching career at North Lima High School and later transitioned to his alma mater, East High School, where he taught, coached and later began principal. Upon his retirement from the Youngstown City Schools, Coach was offered the Head Women’s Basketball Coach position at YSU by longtime friend, Joe Malmisur and embarked on an amazing journey that lasted 20 years. During his more than 50-year career, Coach garnered many accolades but always remained humble and never forgot his Youngstown east side roots.



Although he possessed many wonderful qualities, Coach’s greatest attribute was his passion and enthusiasm for life, his community and most importantly, the people he met along the way, generations of people. He had a knack for bringing people together and making everyone feel special because he took a genuine interest in them and never forgot a face or name. Never refusing an opportunity to give back to his community, Coach offered his time and talents whenever and wherever needed. His formula for a meaningful life was not complicated; family always comes first, work hard, have faith, be honest and care for others.



His interests were simple. Coach had a love for history and reading and told a good story. He cherished his time with family and friends and never passed up an opportunity to spend time with them. A fierce competitor himself, he enjoyed any sporting event and especially those involving his grandchildren and often attended local high school games and those at YSU. He enjoyed a day of golf, a trip to the casino and a good poker game. He was an extraordinary man and his was a life well lived.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caring staffs at both the Inn at Poland Way and Briarfield Manor.



A private service was held for the immediate family and a public Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

The family has requested that memorial tributes take the form of donations to the Edward A. DiGregorio Scholarship at the Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

As family and friends cannot pay their respects in person at this time, they are encouraged to offer prayers and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Coach’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 9, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.