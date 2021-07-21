Edith M. Venerose, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Last Friday morning, on July 16, 2021, Edith M. Venerose, 75, rejoined her husband, David John Venerose, Sr. and heavenly family and friends gaining her wings peacefully and unexpectedly transitioning to her heavenly home being called by our Lord.



Mrs. Venerose was born on June 22, 1946, in Smokey Hollow, to the late Frank Ferraro and Irene Ferraro (DeRose).



Edith went to Madison Grade School and Immaculate Conception Church in Youngstown where she was baptized in 1946. She then attended East High School, graduating in 1965. Edith was very proud of being a Golden Bear always attending her class reunions with her sons, David and Josef.



After high school, Edith became a licensed cosmetologist studying and graduating from the Victor George Beauty Academy.



Edith married David J. Venerose, Sr. on February 22, 1969, at the Immaculate Conception Church. David, Sr. passed away April 13, 1979.



Edith was a fun loving, caring, compassionate, giving spirit whose passion was for caring and helping others. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help. Edith always made time for everyone. She always provided support and love for her family and the community. Edith enjoyed traveling the world, shopping, slot machines, movies, cooking, baking, sewing, episodes of Lucy and The Honeymooners and had a wonderful green thumb and of course tons of jewelry, clothes and designer purses.



In the community, she was also an active member at her church The Basilica of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in downtown Youngstown serving on many committees and as a member, The Italian Fest Committee, The Greater Youngstown Italian Festival, Eastern Star Ladies Masonic Fraternity, The Easter Seal Society of Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties, Struthers High School Football Boosters, The Youngstown Playhouse, several politicians committees, the Roy Roger’s and Dale Evan’s Collectors Society and too many others to mention.



She is survived by her sons, David John Venerose, Jr. and Josef Frank Venerose. At the age of 75 for the first time Mrs. Venerose became a grandma to David John Venerose III. Edith also leaves her future daughter-in-law, Noelle Christine Dean from Akron; three sisters, Mary Peslak of Campbell, Angeline Ferraro and Irene Ferraro, of Poland; hundreds of good friends and acquaintances and three dogs, Coco, Pierre and Toby.



Mrs. Venerose will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew, liked, cared and loved her.



Family and friends may gather to pay respects with calling hours this Thursday evening, July 22, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman.

Funeral services will be Friday morning, July 23, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at The Basilica of Our Lady of Mt Carmel in downtown Youngstown, Ohio, then a bereavement luncheon will be provided back at The Basilica National Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Social Hall.



Rest in peace dear mother, grandmother, sister, cousin and friend to many.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.