Edith K. “Edie” DiGregorio, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith “Edie” Kathryn DiGregorio, 93, passed away Sunday evening, November 22, 2020.

Edie, the daughter of James and Anna (Giordano) Garcia, was born June 18, 1927 in Youngstown.

Edie believed in the importance and strength of family and will be lovingly remembered by her four children, James (Maribeth) DiGregory, Marilyn (Daniel) O’Bruba, Cheryl (Michael Larocca) Mohl and Karen (Douglas) Porter; seven grandchildren, Edward (Jessica) DiGregory, Nina (Jake) Braunsdorf, Daniel (Jessie) O’Bruba, Michael O’Bruba, Leah Mohl and Anthony and Adrienne Porter; three great-grandchildren, Anna and Kate DiGregory and Logan Braunsdorf and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Edie was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 70 years, Ed “Coach” DiGregorio, who passed away April 5, 2020; her son, Edward and granddaughter, Alyssa DiGregory.

Edie was an accomplished seamstress and tailor and owned and operated Edie’s Bridal and Edie’s Sewing Loft. She loved to cook and all were welcomed at her house for Sunday dinner. A talented artist, Edie often spent time painting or sketching. She enjoyed trips to the casino, watching the Lady Penguin basketball team and tailgating on Saturdays at YSU. Edie’s happiest moments were spent with family, especially her children and grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the loving and caring staff at the Inn at Poland Way.

A private service was held for the immediate family and a public Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial tributes take the form of donations to the Ed and Edie DiGregorio Scholarship at the Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

As family and friends cannot pay their respects in person at this time, they are encouraged to offer prayers and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Edie’s family.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Edith K. “Edie” DiGregorio, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.