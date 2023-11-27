POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eddie M. LoSasso, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Eddie was born on March 15, 1943, in New York City, New York, the daughter of Edward and Florence Aonopinski Smith.

She was a paralegal in Charleston, South Carolina, for 35 years before moving to Youngstown in 2011.

Eddie was a member of St. Patrick Church in Youngstown. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Eagle’s Club and the American Legion.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting.

Eddie will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, James LoSasso, whom she married June 2, 1989 and son, Brian Myers.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Myers.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., on Monday, November 27, 2023, followed by a 6:00 p.m., funeral service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home 4442 South Avenue, in Boardman.

