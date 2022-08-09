GROVE CITY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Paul Porter, “Dougie,” 66, passed away on August 5, 2022 at Ohio State University Hospital with his family by his side. Doug was the son of the late Earl D. Porter and Rene Carlini Porter.

Doug graduated from Ursuline High School in 1974, where he made All Steel Valley honors and 1st team All-State honors in football.

During his prep career, Doug was recruited by the legendary Coach Woody Hayes to play for The Ohio State University football team. There, he went on to become a four-year letterman (’74-’77) playing in two Rose Bowls, an Orange Bowl and a Sugar Bowl. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communications from The Ohio State University in 1978.

After years of working in corporate sales in the oil and gas field, he was transferred to Columbus, where he eventually retired and resided with his wife, Karen.

Doug was a beloved husband of 36 years to his wife, Karen DiGregorio Porter, and father to Anthony Douglas of Columbus, Ohio and Adrienne Renee (fiancé Jimmy Perez) of Miami, Florida. Doug was a brother and best friend to Earl D. Porter, Jr (Lori) of Boardman.

His memory will be cherished by extended family, including Dan and Marilyn O’Bruba of Boardman, Cheryl Mohl and Mike LaRocca of Boardman, Jim and Maribeth DiGregory of Pittsburgh; nieces and nephews Dean Porter, Sam Porter, Danny (Jessie) O’Bruba, Michael (Sandie) O’Bruba, Leah Mohl, Ed (Jessica) DiGregory and Nina (Jake) Braunsdorf.

Throughout his life, Doug enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He possessed a larger-than-life personality and great sense of humor lighting up any room he entered, always making people laugh with a great joke or story. Doug enjoyed playing golf at Pinnacle Golf Club, especially with his son Anthony, taking long rides on his Harley, and he never missed an OSU Gameday.

To many, Doug was someone whom they would not have wanted to go through life without. The loss to his family is beyond measure and he will forever be carried in their hearts.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the healthcare workers, doctors, nurses and aides at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Select Specialty Hospital, and The Ohio State Medical Center.

