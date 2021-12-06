Dorothy M. McCausland, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M. McCausland, 92, passed away peacefully at home Friday morning, December 3, 2021.

Dorothy was born June 28, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Clarence and Lillian (Mertz) Halter.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and a homemaker.

Dorothy is survived by her son Marc McCausland; grandson Brian (Sara) Koeppen and her great- grandchildren Brayden and Gavin.

A special thanks to Sara Koeppen for taking such good care of her for her remaining days.

There will be funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of the services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Dorothy’s family.

