AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Louise Mesnyak, 95, passed away early Friday morning, July 1, 2022.

Dorothy was born May 2, 1927 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Mary Jane (Fruehstorfer) Daugherty.

Dorothy was a homemaker. She volunteered at Trinity Church in crafting Care Bears to be distributed at local hospitals and nursing homes.

Dorothy will always be remembered lovingly by her two daughters, Faith Jane Otterson and Carol Hasen; three grandchildren, Rick (Pam) Otterson, David (Deborah) Mesnyak and Ryan (Kris) Otterson and seven great-grandchildren, Blake, Gianna, Dane, Raymond, Nikki, Matthew and Zachary.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Frank Mesnyak; her parents; two brothers, Tom and Sam and a sister, Mary.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, followed by services at 6:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, in Boardman.

The family would like express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Briarfield at Ashley Circle for the care shown to Dorothy.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy L. Mesnyak, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 6, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.