YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dottie” Grachanin, 78, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 8, 2022.



Dottie was born August 18, 1944, in West Virginia, the daughter of John, Sr. and Sarah Chaney Hughes.



Dottie worked as a waitress for over 30 years. She worked at Café 422, Colonial Manor and Patsy’s Bar.

In her spare time, she enjoyed spending the summer camping.



Dottie will always be remembered lovingly by four children, Grace (Don) Buhro of Kentucky, Judith Bryant of Youngstown, Deborah (Ron) Christoff of Youngstown and Henry Lee, Jr. (Kimberly) Price of Youngstown; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; five brothers, John (Peggy) Chaney of Hubbard, Leroy (Karen) Chaney, Carl Chaney, Larry Chaney and Ron (Tina) Chaney, all of Youngstown; three sisters, Alice Burrows of Struthers, Wanda Palguta of Youngstown and Rose (Patrick) Carano of Struthers and a host of nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life of 26 years, Newton Harris; daughter, Donna Dobozy; two grandsons, Jose Rodriguez III and Shawn Price; great-granddaughter, Giana Rodriguez; two sisters, Shirley Sferra and Mary Rickert and four brothers, James, Thomas, Robert and Lon Chaney.



The family receive relatives and friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by Words of Remembrance at 4:00 p.m.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy “Dottie” Grachanin, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.