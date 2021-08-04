Dorothy Ann Rankin Garay, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Ann Rankin Garay, 89, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, July 31, 2021.

Mrs. Garay was born July 1, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Thelma Lucille Scott and Scott Stencil Rankin.

Besides her only daughter, Kimberly (Garay) Singer, Dorothy leaves behind three grandchildren, Valentino, Amber and Aset; four beloved great-granddaughters, ChaKya, Auryale, Nyla and Kirra; brother, Leonard Rankin; nieces, Linda, Virja, Mary, Vicki and Lori; nephew, Isaac and a host of great-nieces and nephews, all of Youngstown; brother, Stanley and his children, nephew, Dr. Harold Rankin, Earl and nieces, Venita and Kelly; with a special mention of Brandy and Phillip Williams, of Virginia, whom she helped raise.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 6 at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street, Youngstown, 44507, followed by an 11:00 a.m. service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.