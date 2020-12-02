Donald Thomas Kosec, Sr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Thomas Kosec, Sr., 85, was called home to his Creator on Friday, November 27, 2020, shortly after contracting Covid-19.



Don, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather leaves behind five sons, Gregory (Jennifer), Jeffrey (Linda), David (Alicia), Donald, Jr. (Debra) and Michael (Dee); 14 adoring grandchildren, Greg, Marc (Cait), Sam (Tarah), Derek (Niccole), Bryan (Tori), Tyler, Francesca (Matthew), Gia, Edward, Anthony, Donnie, Kasey (Dan), Kylie (Louis) and Carter and seven great-grandchildren, four of which he gained this year, Jackson, Lenka, Niko, Kaiden, Kase, Matthew II and Kennedy. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Louise D’Onofrio and several nieces and nephews including Jackie Herman, Kathy Latone and Dan D’Onofrio, each of whom he became a surrogate father to upon the untimely death of their own father.



Don was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 60 years, Dolores “Dee” (DiMargio) Kosec, his parents, Ann (Hodak) and Louis and his uncle, Chuck Kosec.



Don was born in Youngstown on April 4, 1935 and grew up in its north side neighborhood.

He graduated from The Rayen High School in 1953.



Don, a veteran, enlisted in the army shortly after graduating and served for two years during the Korean war.

After returning home to Youngstown, Don married his high school sweetheart, Dee.

He worked as a postal carrier for the United States Post Office for over 20 years. During that time, he also served as a union representative for the National Association of Letter Carriers.



Being an only child, Don was determined to create a big family of his own and ensure that the Kosec name endured, a goal that he undoubtedly achieved. Don and his late wife Dee raised their five boys in a three-bedroom home, which Don lived in until the day he died. Don was a dedicated and devoted father to his sons and played a very active role in their lives, as well as the lives of their friends and other children in the neighborhood. He coached Little Redman football for 12 years and also served as commissioner of the league.



His love for his children carried on to his grandkids. Immediately upon walking into his modest home, one would find a gallery style wall displaying the school picture of each granddaughter and grandson, with each frame perfectly level and spaced and always updating throughout the years as the children grew. Whether it be a basketball game, a choir concert, a dance recital, or commencement, Don was always in the audience beaming and with a video camera in hand.

Don’s love for his late wife Dee was unparalleled. The two wore matching necklaces entitled “soulmates” and often referred to each other as such. They lived a simple, regimented, and humble life. Their favorite activities included walks, spending time on their porch swing, trips to Florida and, more than anything, being around their family. Don was inconsolable after her passing in early 2017 following a short but hard-fought battle with cancer.



Don was also a passionate, lifelong Democrat.



As a son of Croatian immigrants, Don’s heritage was very important to him. He instilled in each of his children and grandchildren an appreciation for their roots and could often be found dining at the St. George Croatian Center, which also served as the situs for his 50th wedding anniversary complete with a dance performance by the Tamburitzans.



A man of deep faith, Don was an active member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, where he served as an altar boy during his youth.



In light of Covid-19, there will be no viewing or public funeral service.

On Wednesday, December 2 Don’s close family will attend a private Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter and Paul Church with the Rev. Joseph Rudjak celebrating.



Don will then be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery next to his wife.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Don’s family.