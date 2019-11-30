Donald J. “Bus Head” Lellio, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Lellio, 81, passed away peacefully Friday morning, November 29, 2019 at home with his family by his side.

Donald was born July 30, 1938 in Lowellville, the son of Donato (Ellenico) and Mary (Medaglia) Lellio.

He was a proud 1957 Graduate of Lowellville High School.

He worked at Republic Steel, General Fireproofing, as a courier for National City Bank and later in life, along with his wife, as a courier for Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home.

He embraced his Italian heritage and his family most of all. His passion was for music and dancing. He had a wonderful sense of humor and his smile lit up every room he entered.

He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish

Donald is eternally reunited with his wife, Sandra “Sandi” (Popovich) Lellio whom he married November 26, 1960 and passed away January 29, 2016 and his beloved son, Donald J. Lellio, Jr. whom passed away March 14, 1989.

Donald will be forever loved, admired and remembered by his entire family, especially his three sisters, Lucy Donofrio, Ange Fuline and Rose Cavalier, all of Lowellville and a brother, Andrew Lellio of Hubbard.

Donald was a true surrogate grandfather to his great nieces, Gianna, Marissa, Julianna and Francesca “Frankie” Lellio.

Donald developed a special friendship with Anita Mediate, who together enjoyed dancing and trips to the casinos.

Besides his wife and son, Donald was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia T. Marapese and two brothers, Dominic Lellio and Frank J. Lellio, Sr.

Friends may call on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

There will be an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the many nieces and nephews who kept a loving vigil at his bedside, particularly Ursula Lellio, who Donald revered as his daughter.

A special thank you to Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to view this tribute and send condolences to Donald’s family.

