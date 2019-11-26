Donald E. Santarelli, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Donald E. Santarelli, 87, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Donald was born October 23, 1932 in Youngstown, the son of John N. and Frances M. (Caruso) Santarelli.

He proudly served his country in the U.S Army during the Korean Conflict.

Donald retired from LTV/Republic Steel where he worked in the stationary and printshop.

He was a member of St. Charles Church.

In his spare time, he enjoyed meeting his fellow Veterans at the mall, gardening and was a talented handyman repairing things around the house and working on cars. Donald was also a great drummer in various local bands.

He will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Rose M. Serrecchio, whom he married July 11, 1959; three children, Donald J. Santarelli, David J. Santarelli and Karen M. (John) Reagan; granddaughter, Lisa M. Reagan; brother, Robert (Patricia) Santarelli and many loving nieces and nephews.

Donald had a love for all the family pets throughout the years.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John (Angie), Joseph (Laura) and Francis (Jean) Santarelli.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Donald’s family.

