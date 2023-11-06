BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic T. Anzevino, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 4, 2023, at his home in Boardman.

He was born May 18, 1932, in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, the son of Carmine and Rachel (Malamisuro) Anzevino.

Dominic retired from LTV Steel in Youngstown with over 30 years of service. He also worked in construction for many years and was the “jack of all trades”. He helped his family with many home remodeling projects and was always the first one to lend a helping hand.

Dominic was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Boardman.

His wife, the former Viola King whom he married June 16, 1951, passed away August 16, 2001.

Before his health declined, he enjoyed gardening, playing cards, playing video and computer games and tinkering with projects in his garage, most of all, he enjoyed the company of his cherished family. He loved it when his grandchildren would come to visit and cherished his Sunday morning gatherings with his siblings. He always looked forward to hosting his big Italian Christmas Eve gathering as family was such an important part of his life. Dominic had an infectious personality that brought joy to those around him. Providing and supporting his family was his passion in life.

Dominic will always be remembered lovingly by his three sons, David Anzevino of Youngstown, Daniel (Cheryl) Anzevino of Boardman and Richard Anzevino (Amy) of Poland; two daughters, Linda Bobo of Boardman and Patricia (Dave) Bernat of Boardman; daughter-in-law, Pattie Anzevino of Boardman; 15 grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren and sister, Carol Ciavarella.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Dominic Anzevino; daughter-in-law, Linda Anzevino; son-in-law, Daniel Bobo; two grandsons, Dustin and Colin Anzevino; two brothers, Michael and Carmen Anzevino, Jr.; a sister, Joann Moore and his mother and father-in­-law, Thomas and Della (Dudley) King.

A special thank you to his daughter, Linda Bobo, who was his primary caregiver for the past several years. Without her, his wish to remain at home during his final years and pass alongside family would not have been possible.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at the funeral home followed by an 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke Church in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.