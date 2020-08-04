Dominic Rocco Polito, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic Rocco Polito passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the age of 90.

Mr. Polito was born on November 18, 1929 in Youngstown and around the age of six, the family moved from Hillsville, Pennsylvania to Poland, Ohio.

He graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1947 and then went onto further his studies in finance, business and accounting at the Ohio State University where he earned his B.A. degree in 1951. While at the Ohio State University, Mr. Polito enrolled in the R.O.T.C. program which accelerated his acceptance into officer’s candidate school (OCS).

He was drafted into the Army in 1952 as a private and graduated from OCS as a second lieutenant. Mr. Polito was a first lieutenant on the staff of the comptroller, Fifth Army headquarters, Chicago, Illinois. During his duty in the Korean War, he served with the 21st field artillery at Indiantown gap, Penna. As finance officer of the 10th infantry division, Fort Riley, Kansas. During this period, Mr. Polito was in charge of the work measurement and performance evaluation systems of the Fifth Army. Mr. Polito was commissioned to the rank of major, thus receiving his gold leaf in the U.S. Army reserve finance corps. In June 1967. He honorably retired from the U.S. Army reserve as a lieutenant colonel in 1979.

Mr. Polito was the chief financial officer of the City Asphalt and Paving Company of Youngstown. He started as a young accountant there in the early/mid 1950’s, working his way up the corporate ladder to the company’s Chief Financial Officer. He also worked nights and weekends for many decades, doing federal and state income taxes having a large cliental in the Mahoning Valley and surrounding region.

To know him was to love him. He was a very soft-spoken gentleman with a kind and loving soul. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know him.

Mr. Polito was preceded in death by his parents Rocco and Maria Polito, his wife, Helen Roby Polito and his sister-in-law, Cecilia Polito.

He leaves behind his brother, Bruno Polito of Poland; three nieces, Maria (John) Medina and Ilona (Ken) Krawchyk of Poland and Roxanne (Fred) Shaffer of Columbus and a nephew, Rocco Polito of Northville, Michigan. He also leaves behind eight great-nieces and nephews and three great-great-nieces and nephew.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Polito Family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 5, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

