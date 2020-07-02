Dominic J. Triveri, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With great sorrow we announce on the evening of Sunday, June 28, 2020, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, Dominic “Dom” Joseph Triveri, 77, passed onto the afterlife peacefully with his family by his side.

Dom was born August 12, 1942, in Youngstown, the son of the late Bruno and Frances (Armenia) Triveri.

Dom attended Sacred Heart grade school and was a graduate of East High School Class of 1960.

After graduation, he was employed by Wonder Bread until their closing and then retired from General Motors Lordstown Plant after 25 years.

On March 17, 1964, he married the love of his life who he adored, Dolores Mae Kucharski. Everyone that knows them knew you did not see one without the other.

Dom was a one of a kind man who cared endlessly about his family. He spent hours on and off the baseball fields coaching, playing and cheering on his own children and grandchildren. Even with Dom working he made sure he organized his work schedule so he could attend all his children’s games. After Dom retired, his grandchildren were his main priority. There was not one event for his grandchildren that he missed and made sure he had the first and best seat in the house, sometimes arriving before the team did. Dom did not cheer loud, but his words of encouragement both before and after the games is what touched the grandkids hearts.

Dom also enjoyed taking care of his car, was known as the “Grill Master” and was meticulous about his yard and cutting the grass. He also enjoyed having a small, beautiful garden.

Dom was a devout Catholic and proud member of St. Dominic Church in Youngstown. He never missed Mass and up until his death was a daily altar server for the last 30 years.

Dom will be deeply missed and his legacy will always be remembered by his children, Kimberly (Jeff) Spear, Dominic (Kimberly) Triveri and Jason (Robyn) Triveri, all of Boardman; grandchildren, Jim, Kayla and Matthew Chise, Jason Jr., Gia and Jenna Triveri and Anthony and Kyle Triveri, all of Boardman; brother, Pete (Judy) Triveri of Vero Beach, Florida; two sisters, Patti (Kenny) Kosek of Struthers and Frances Marie (Patrick) Orr of Canfield and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Triveri.

Dom will always be remembered as “Our Angel in the Outfield.”

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Triveri Family.

A prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m., on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dominic Church in Youngstown.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 3, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.