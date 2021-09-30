Dolores M. Serino, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores M. Serino, 77, passed away peacefully Monday, September 27, 2021.

Dolores was born on December 18, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Josephine Carnivale Serino.

She was a graduate of South High School.

Dolores was a STNA for Select Care and a seamstress for many years.

She enjoyed playing computer games, watching old Western’s, baking and cooking for the holidays and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

She had a special place in her heart for her animals. She was a member of the Red Hats Society.

Dolores will always be remembered lovingly by her daughter, Leslie Serino; sister, Angela (Frank) Iaconis and cousins, Chrissy (Ben) Colangelo and their sons, Brandon and Dillon.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by brother, Emilio Serino and two sisters, Cecilia Salvatore and Carmella Guy.

Friends may call on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 12:00 p.m., funeral service.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to her guardian angels, Lisa and Terry Lynn, Stephanie Smith; neighbors, Butch and Nancy Spearbrecker and Drs. Al Zoby, Barreiro, Doe and Rudnicki; for the kind and compassionate care shown to Dolores.

Family and are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Dolores’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.